I'm Valid by labpotter
Photo 1842

I'm Valid

Joined a kickstarter for pride pins, and it finally arrived! I so happy with my bi opossum pin!
22nd May 2020

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area
