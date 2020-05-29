Previous
Virtual performance by labpotter
Virtual performance

My performance starts in Animal crossing and Rich will pull away the switch and show my performance. Did my best to recreate my living room. Unfortunately the closest thing to a pole was a light post.
29th May 2020

Leslie

ace
