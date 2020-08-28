Sign up
Photo 1837
Time with friends in the age of Covid
I got to show off some of my favorite parts of Seattle. Visiting Pike Place, Kerry Park and Bellevue. We purchased a bunch of new games and spent the rest of the day playing card games
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
1918
photos
1
followers
0
following
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1838
1839
1840
1841
74
1842
1843
1844
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
28th August 2020 6:11pm
