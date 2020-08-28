Previous
Next
Time with friends in the age of Covid by labpotter
Photo 1837

Time with friends in the age of Covid

I got to show off some of my favorite parts of Seattle. Visiting Pike Place, Kerry Park and Bellevue. We purchased a bunch of new games and spent the rest of the day playing card games
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise