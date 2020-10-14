Previous
Fancy Box
Photo 1857

Fancy Box

After Al introduced us to wingspan Rich decided we needed the Fancy box. It's a wooden board game box organizer that is built specifically for each game.
14th October 2020

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area
Photo Details

