Pumpkin Patch

Got to hang out with Nikki at the corn maze and pumpkin patch. It was great to see her again, and to do something "spooky". Halloween is my favorite holiday and it's been hard not being able to do all the holiday activities I usually do. But at least we were able to be outside and do the corn maze. The check points throughout the maze were QR codes this year, rather than a hole punch on a physical map like usual.