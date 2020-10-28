Previous
Mark of Athena by labpotter
Mark of Athena

Finished another book by Rick Riordan. I'm glad Rich got me into these I've been binging through them. Spent the day working on my cross stitches and listening to this book.
28th October 2020 28th Oct 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
Photo Details

