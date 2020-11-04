Previous
Next
Birthday Burger by labpotter
Photo 1878

Birthday Burger

Eye apt yesterday, Dr. apt today. It's almost like its nearing the end of the year and I need to take advantage of the fact that I'm privileged enough to have insurance. We went to Red Robin for takeout for my free birthday "burger", and dessert!
4th November 2020 4th Nov 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise