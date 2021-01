Hogwarts Express

While shopping at Costco we found one single box (probably a return from costco.com) of the Hogwarts Express. It's supposed to go around the tree but it didn't fit in the space so we put it right in the middle of the room around my pole. It's particularly cool because it has sound! If the train is stationary it has Hagrid telling Harry about his Ticket, if the train is in motion its the scene from the first movie where Ron, Harry, and Hermione first meet.