Photo 1873
Rain is a good thing
Its been raining for days, this is my view during work while I listen to the rain all day. As Heidi would say, it's very cozy outside.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
1960
photos
1
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
