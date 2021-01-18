Previous
Next
Chat training by labpotter
Photo 2053

Chat training

Had 4 hours of training for a new department today at work. Training at home is strange.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise