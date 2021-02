Pokéstops can close?

I went to Coulon park to get in my "daily" walk and I guess I didn't realize how early the park closed. As I was walking a truck came up behind me on the path, it was a park worker doing a sweep, letting me know that they were locking the gate and that I had to get to my car. Oops. I guess a lot of the pokestops close at 8 when the park closes.