The Drink by labpotter
The Drink

I've found my new favorite protein drink. Chocolate protein and strawberry liquid IV kinda tastes like chocolate covered strawberries. YUM.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
