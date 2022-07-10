Previous
Something Blue by labpotter
Something Blue

I used the wristband from my mum's wedding dress that we removed to make a removable cover for my bouquet. Underneath that I wrapped it in blue ribbon for my something blue.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Leslie

