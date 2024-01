Leaving MI

My parents took Rich and I to my grandma's grave. It's the first time I've been there since her funeral and I glad Rich got to see it. We also ran to Meijer to get a few cases of limited time run of cherry Vernors and we packed it in our checked bags lol. On the flight I got a window seat, but there was no window in our row?!?! Regardless it was a good last day and I'm ready to be heading home.