Ren faire without me by labpotter
Photo 2650

Ren faire without me

Covid sucks. I couldn't go to the ren faire and Rich went with Darrin again instead - in full costume. He looked great and sent photos and I'm glad he still got to go.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

