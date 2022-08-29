Previous
Chocolate Banana by labpotter
Photo 2658

Chocolate Banana

While we were out shopping we got stopped by someone in the parking lot that a new chocolate shop had opened in the complex and they were giving away free frozen bananas. Couldn't say no to that.
29th August 2022

Leslie

