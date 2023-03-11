Previous
Epcot - Drinking around the world by labpotter
Photo 2793

Epcot - Drinking around the world

Kevin brought us Disney souvenirs from Disney Japan so we made a point to bring them with us to Epcot so we could get pictures with them in "Japan".
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

