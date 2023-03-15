Previous
Forgotten by labpotter
Photo 2793

Forgotten

Oh look the two things I'd left at home, sitting in the dryer so that I would remember to pack them. Every single night I regretted not having that light jacket with me. It would have been the perfect layer.
15th March 2023

Leslie

