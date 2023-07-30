Previous
French Braid by labpotter
French Braid

After hanging out at our place Heidi braided my hair for me. I love the look with the side shave. Now if I can just learn how to do it on myself.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Leslie

I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
