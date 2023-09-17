Previous
Splendor with family by labpotter
Splendor with family

We went to Ocean Shore to see family since Rich's uncle is still in town and of course we brought board games. I may be a little too competitive when playing with children. Sorry not sorry.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Leslie

