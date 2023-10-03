Previous
Next
Lights out by labpotter
Photo 2908

Lights out

Spent the day riding with my dad. We did 77 miles! Went to Maddy and Al's and watched lights out. I really liked it. It had a very cool technical aspect to the way the monster functioned and it was overall a very well done baddie.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise