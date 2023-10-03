Sign up
Photo 2908
Lights out
Spent the day riding with my dad. We did 77 miles! Went to Maddy and Al's and watched lights out. I really liked it. It had a very cool technical aspect to the way the monster functioned and it was overall a very well done baddie.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
