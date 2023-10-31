Previous
Gloom on Halloween by labpotter
Photo 2936

Gloom on Halloween

We stayed home and watched Hocus Pocus since Hope hadn't seen it. We got more trick or treaters than last year. Probably about a dozen. After it got too late for trick or treaters we played Gloom, And I won!
