Previous
Next
Ugly Sweater Party by labpotter
Photo 3073

Ugly Sweater Party

Did a white elephant at bluey2 and I made Hope, Matt, and Rich's sweaters and they were a big hit. Ran out of time for mine though.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise