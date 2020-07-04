Previous
Next
Day 23 by labpotter
22 / 365

Day 23

Day 23. Happy 4th of July! We spend the day moving into our new apartment.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise