Previous
Next
Technically DONE by labpotter
83 / 365

Technically DONE

Finishing up my 2nd ever project. I ended up not doing the full pattern of decorative flowers.
Pattern by AlitonEmbroidery on Etsy. Even after multiple washes I couldn't get the pencil grid out.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise