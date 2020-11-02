Previous
Next
New project by labpotter
120 / 365

New project

Since I gave up on the GIANT project, I'm making something smaller in a similar idea for a gift. Used a patter by StitchesLoversShop on Esty but using my own colors and changing the pattern to fit my needs.
2nd November 2020 2nd Nov 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise