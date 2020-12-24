Previous
Ornaments are ready by labpotter
143 / 365

Ornaments are ready

Finally finished the ornaments, just in time since we are spending christmas day with them and it would suck to show up empty handed. I do feel bad that I didn't get to finish Rich's but I did not have the time.
24th December 2020

Leslie

