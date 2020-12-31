Previous
Next
Obama pattern by labpotter
145 / 365

Obama pattern

Purchased this to make for Tommy for xmas.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise