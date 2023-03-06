Previous
The Lock Keeper's house by ladypolly
66 / 365

The Lock Keeper's house

Now the lock has been electrified I'm not sure who lives here now.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
18% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo 😊😊
March 6th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A nice shot of this lovely house. Probably in private ownership now, like many other working buildings along our canals.

Ian
March 6th, 2023  
