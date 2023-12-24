Previous
Xmas eve treat by ladypolly
359 / 365

Xmas eve treat

24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Polly
And this was the small one
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise