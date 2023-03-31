Previous
Power cuts by ladypolly
Power cuts

Terrific storm blew a large tree down taking out Power lines. A cosy night in with lantern light
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
