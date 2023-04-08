Previous
Tree surgeon at work by ladypolly
99 / 365

Tree surgeon at work

Our next door neighbour had two trees cut down today. We now have an awesome view up the valley.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Polly

Oli Lindenskov
It was nice you got a better view👍😊
April 8th, 2023  
