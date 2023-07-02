Previous
Nurse's bag by ladypolly
Nurse's bag

My daily visit from the District Nurse continue. Today Blondine arrived with this very appropriate bag!
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great bag for a nurse
July 2nd, 2023  
