A sad day by ladypolly
212 / 365

A sad day

Today in England a lovely lady died. She was my friend and 7 years younger than me. Rest in peace Judith
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
