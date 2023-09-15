Previous
North Lees Hall by ladypolly
259 / 365

North Lees Hall

Where Charlotte Brontë visited and allegedly was inspired to write Jane Eyre. The last time I visited was with Chris who now has Dementia and has no memory of our visit 💔
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
