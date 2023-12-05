Previous
Mince pie making today by ladypolly
340 / 365

Mince pie making today

5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Yummy!
December 5th, 2023  
Dianne
Clever you - they look delicious.
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise