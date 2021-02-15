Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 559
Faucet handle
Simple lines and color.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1090
photos
29
followers
45
following
153% complete
View this month »
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Latest from all albums
515
556
516
557
558
517
559
518
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th February 2021 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
faucet
,
handle
,
eotb-129
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice lines! This one is also perfect for the EOTB challenge.
February 16th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks for the comment I did tag both.
February 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@larrysphotos
Great!
February 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close