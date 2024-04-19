Sign up
Previous
Photo 1718
Incoming air traffic
Several birds heading for the tree on a beautiful spring afternoon. BOB
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3591
photos
37
followers
61
following
470% complete
View this month »
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
Latest from all albums
1715
1674
1716
1675
1717
1676
1718
1677
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th April 2024 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
birds
,
trees
,
clouds
