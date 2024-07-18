Previous
Bellflower and friend by larrysphotos
Photo 1808

Bellflower and friend

Not sure what insect photo bombed me as I was shooting.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details

