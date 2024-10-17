Sign up
Fall in the mountains
Fall in northern Minnesota.
17th October 2024
Larry Steager
Larry Steager
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
365
Galaxy S24
10th October 2024 10:29am
leaves
trees
fall
Mags
What a gorgeous tree!
October 18th, 2024
