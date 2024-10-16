Previous
Water fall up close by larrysphotos
Water fall up close

Closer view of the Gooseberry waterfall and swimming hole just below the falls.
Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I prefer this one with the pool showing too
October 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
In warmer weather, that must be a wonderful swimming hole. Beautiful capture of the falls and the textured rock.
October 16th, 2024  
Lisa Brown
Very nice
Very nice
October 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
October 16th, 2024  
