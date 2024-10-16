Sign up
Photo 1851
Goosberry falls
Gooseberry falls in Minnesota with fall colors.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th October 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
trees
,
waterfall
,
fall
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
October 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful place and image.
October 16th, 2024
