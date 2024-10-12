Previous
Fall colors by larrysphotos
Photo 1848

Fall colors

Last camping trip of the year to Lake Superior west shore. Beautiful fall colors. Try in black.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful fall colors!
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise