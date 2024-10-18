Sign up
Photo 1853
Lava flow on the Lake Superior shore
Along the western shore of Lake Superior you can see where millions of years ago the lava flowed.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
3
2
2
365
Galaxy S24
8th October 2024 9:29am
sky
lake
lava flow
Mags
ace
Beautiful perspective and blues!
October 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting!
October 18th, 2024
