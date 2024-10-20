Previous
Fall color by larrysphotos
Photo 1855

Fall color

Closer look at the fall color. Try in black.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful color!
October 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise