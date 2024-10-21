Previous
Red fall tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1856

Red fall tree

Beautiful time of year walking through the neighborhood, color everywhere.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags
Great shades of red!
October 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 21st, 2024  
