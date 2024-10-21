Sign up
Photo 1815
Yellow fall tree
Along the walking path fall has come to all the trees in the neighborhood.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
21st October 2024 4:18pm
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
fall
Mags
ace
Very pretty shade of yellow!
October 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2024
