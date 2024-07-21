Sign up
Previous
Photo 1811
The woods
View of the woods as you traverse the walking path.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
4
3
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3778
photos
38
followers
61
following
496% complete
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
Latest from all albums
1808
1767
1809
1768
1810
1769
1811
1770
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
18th July 2024 3:11pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
plants
Mags
ace
What a lovely walk and view of the woods.
July 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags.
July 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I would need a path😀
July 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Totally different than the walking paths around here right now. Beautiful green. Looks like a wonderful place to walk. Love the capture.
July 22nd, 2024
