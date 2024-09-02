Sign up
Photo 1837
Vervain wildflower
Small delicate flowers along the trail.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
4
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3831
photos
38
followers
59
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th August 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you so very much.
September 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely!
September 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2024
