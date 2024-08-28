Previous
Lewis and Clark boat used on the Missouri river by larrysphotos
Lewis and Clark boat used on the Missouri river

Along the Missouri river in Iowa is the Lewis and Clark museum with the Keel boat they used to explore the Missouri river.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags
A beautiful boat and well captured!
August 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
August 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
August 28th, 2024  
