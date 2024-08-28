Sign up
Photo 1832
Photo 1832
Lewis and Clark boat used on the Missouri river
Along the Missouri river in Iowa is the Lewis and Clark museum with the Keel boat they used to explore the Missouri river.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
3
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
22nd August 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
lewisandclark
Mags
ace
A beautiful boat and well captured!
August 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
August 28th, 2024
